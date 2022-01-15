Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 15,202 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

NYSE:WPM opened at $39.66 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

