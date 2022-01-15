Pitcairn Co. Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 258,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.