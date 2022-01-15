Pitcairn Co. Sells 273 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DaVita by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,613,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after buying an additional 66,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

