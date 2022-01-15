Pitcairn Co. Sells 32 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Humana by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,530,000 after buying an additional 190,296 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Humana by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after buying an additional 157,127 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM stock opened at $391.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.97. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.21.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

