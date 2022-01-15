Pitcairn Co. Sells 624 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $286.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.96 and its 200-day moving average is $281.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.71.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.