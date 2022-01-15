PlayFuel (PLF) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.76 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

