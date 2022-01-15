Playkey (PKT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $89,335.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $330,912.21 and $89,335.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.