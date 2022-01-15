PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,132 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

