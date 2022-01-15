PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Andersons worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Andersons by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 10.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 653.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,796 shares of company stock worth $5,525,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Andersons stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $40.29.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

