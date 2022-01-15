PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $645,000 Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:NUMG opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.