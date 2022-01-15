PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $115.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

