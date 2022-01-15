PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of OceanFirst Financial worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 273,116 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

