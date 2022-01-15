PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $716,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $142.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average of $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

