PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,242,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $27,499,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,116 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.26 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

