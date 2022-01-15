Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Andrew Ross Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Andrew Ross purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 665 ($9.03) per share, for a total transaction of £199,500 ($270,802.23).

Shares of POLR stock opened at GBX 685 ($9.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £686.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 782.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 826.96. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 559.50 ($7.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 951 ($12.91).

Get Polar Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POLR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.12) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Polar Capital Company Profile

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.