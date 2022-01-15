Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.21

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.21 and traded as low as C$37.79. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$38.39, with a volume of 11,515 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. cut Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.41.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

