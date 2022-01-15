Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 341.2% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

