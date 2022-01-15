Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.33). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Portillos’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PTLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Portillos stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48. Portillos has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

