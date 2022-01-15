PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Lowered to $24.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. Research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

