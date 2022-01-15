Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in December

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MOTNF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

