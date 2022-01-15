Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Raised to “Buy” at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$62.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.63.

TSE:PD traded up C$5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$56.35. 227,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.10. The firm has a market cap of C$749.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$24.67 and a twelve month high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The business had revenue of C$253.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

