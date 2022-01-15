Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $158.87 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

