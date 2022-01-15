Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 6,713 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in AON by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

Shares of AON stock opened at $273.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.62 and a 200 day moving average of $283.67. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $202.32 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

