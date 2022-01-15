Primalbase Token Hits Market Capitalization of $944,529.83 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Primalbase Token has a market capitalization of $944,529.83 and approximately $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primalbase Token coin can now be bought for $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00076806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.97 or 0.07719680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,269.03 or 0.99798720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00069838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008386 BTC.

About Primalbase Token

Primalbase Token’s launch date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

