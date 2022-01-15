Primecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,652.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $1,652.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,224,987 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

