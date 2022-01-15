Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 8,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 343,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.