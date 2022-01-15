Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 102,339 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $32,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 75.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.