Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dynatrace worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 99.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 98.9% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 27.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

