Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $31,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

ABG opened at $167.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.96 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.86.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

