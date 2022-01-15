PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Sells $305,156.40 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRO opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth $246,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PROS by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

