PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Sells $305,156.40 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of PRO opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
PROS Company Profile
PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.
Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.