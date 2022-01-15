Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Barclays from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.85.

PRU stock opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after acquiring an additional 196,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

