Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the December 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE PUK traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,099. Prudential has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Prudential by 2,913.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 548,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after acquiring an additional 423,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 173,259 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

