PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 93.9% in December

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,172. PURE Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 81.11% and a negative net margin of 103.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.