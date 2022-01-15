PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 93.9% in December

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,172. PURE Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 81.11% and a negative net margin of 103.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

