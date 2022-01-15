PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PVH by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in PVH by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,331,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

