Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Cut by Piper Sandler

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $376.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

