Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Issued By Desjardins

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $30.17 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shaw Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0789 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.