Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.17. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.