Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Issued By Colliers Securities

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sientra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sientra’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.04. Sientra has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other Sientra news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 314,815 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 767,482 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,578,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 213,001 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

