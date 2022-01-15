Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CSFB raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.71.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.49. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$27.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Insiders have sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367 over the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

