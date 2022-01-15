Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Increased by Piper Sandler

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Solo Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

