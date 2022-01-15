Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Increased by Piper Sandler

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Solo Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $23.39.
In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
