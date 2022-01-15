Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.96.

Shares of LULU opened at $328.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

