Qbao Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $412,804.35 and approximately $49,749.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars.

