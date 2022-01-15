QLC Chain (QLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $157,976.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $157,976.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00064686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.39 or 0.07680398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,549.25 or 0.99712919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008303 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.