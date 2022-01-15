QuickSwap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $97.96 million and $37.00 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $299.49 or 0.00689933 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

