Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $10.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. upped their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.66. 31,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,774. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

