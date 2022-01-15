Quotient Technology (QUOT) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Quotient Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quotient Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 133 580 637 11 2.39

Quotient Technology presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.85%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 56.03%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quotient Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -10.22 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.68

Quotient Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quotient Technology rivals beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.