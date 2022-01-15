R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 390.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,190 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 430,528 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 233,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 175,849 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE RRD opened at $11.23 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $818.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.50.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

