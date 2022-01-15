Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI) Senior Officer Prakash Hariharan Purchases 3,548,321 Shares of Stock

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI) Senior Officer Prakash Hariharan acquired 3,548,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$212,899.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,620,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,223.52.

Radient Technologies stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Radient Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79.

Radient Technologies Company Profile

Radient Technologies Inc processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

