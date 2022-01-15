Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI) Senior Officer Prakash Hariharan Purchases 3,548,321 Shares of Stock

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI) Senior Officer Prakash Hariharan acquired 3,548,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$212,899.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,620,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,223.52.
Radient Technologies stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Radient Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79.
Radient Technologies Company Profile
