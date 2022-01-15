Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,712 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 772.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.66.

CRWD stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

