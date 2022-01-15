Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

NYSE:MSI opened at $251.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.78. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.